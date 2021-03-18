Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, consumer stocks drag

March 18 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday for a fourth straight session, dragged down by losses in industrials, consumer staples and financial stocks.
* The CSE All-Share Index closed 1.62% lower at 6,930.76.
* Among individual stock moves, LOLC and conglomerate Expolanka Holdings were the top two drags on the CSE All-Share index, falling 3.7% and 4.9%, respectively.
* Trading volume rose to 65.4 million from 38.9 million in the previous session.
* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 208.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.07 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.
* Equity market turnover was 1.30 billion rupees, exchange data showed.
* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 197 against the dollar as of 1117 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.
* For a report on global markets, click
* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 196.00 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.