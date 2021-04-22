Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, financials fall

April 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday, hurt by losses in the industrial and financial sectors.

* The CSE All-Share Index fell about 1.4% to close at 7,327.91 points. The index is up about 8.2% for the year.

* Conglomerates Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc and Expolanka Holdings Plc were the top drags to the index, falling 3% and 4%, respectively.

* The Sri Lankan central bank on Wednesday evening said it would issue development bonds worth up to $750 million via auction on April 22

* Trading volumes rose to 139.3 million from 128.8 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing about 583 million rupees ($3.02 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 2.61 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted slightly lower at 193 against the U.S. dollar, as of 1136 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 193.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)