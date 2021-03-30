Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials weigh

March 30 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in industrial stocks and heavyweight conglomerate Expolanka Holdings.

* The CSE All-Share Index ended down 0.18% at 7,115.12.

* Diversified holding company Expolanka Holdings Plc and cigarette maker Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc were the top drags on the index, shedding 1.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

* Asian Hotels and Properties Plc and Lanka Realty Investments Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 9.9% and 22.5%, respectively.

* Trading volume surged to 619 million from 58.1 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 6.38 billion rupees ($32.14 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 7.45 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 198.5 against the U.S. dollar as of 1203 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 198.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)