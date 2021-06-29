Sri Lankan shares end lower as losses in consumer stocks weigh

June 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Tuesday, after touching a more than four-month high in the previous session, dragged down by losses in consumer and industrial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share Index ended down 0.27% at 7,856.64.

* The index recorded its fifth straight weekly gain last week.

* Conglomerate LOLC Holdings and Nestle Lanka Plc were top drags, down 3.7% and 6.6%, respectively.

* Lender LOLC Development Finance surged 25% to record its tenth straight session of gains.

* Sri Lanka reported 255,508 total confirmed coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, and 2,985 deaths, according to the health ministry data here.

* The island nation has fully vaccinated only 4.13% of its total population so far, Johns Hopkins data here showed on Tuesday.

* Trading volume on the exchange rose to 60.6 million from 50.8 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 28 million rupees, exchange data showed here.

* Equity market’s turnover was 2.3 billion rupees, according to exchange data.

* For a report on major currencies, click (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)