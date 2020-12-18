Sri Lankan shares end lower dragged by consumer discretionary stocks

BENGALURU, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell for a second straight session on Friday, dragged down by losses in consumer discretionary stocks.

* The benchmark stock index fell 0.1% at 6,616.95. It has gained 8% this year.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index, when compared to the last full trading day, was at 116.52 million from 610.33 million.

* Nestle Lanka and Ceylon Tobacco were the biggest drags to the index, ending down 2.8% and 0.7%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, off-loading 269.33 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.44 million)worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 187.5 against the U.S. dollar as of 1058 GMT, 0.37% lower for the day compared to last session’s close of 186.8, according to Refinitiv data. The currency has fallen 3.42% this year.

* Equity market turnover was 1.72 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 187.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)