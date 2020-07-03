Sri Lankan shares end lower on losses in financials, industrials

July 3 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Friday, dragged down by losses in financials and industrials.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed down 1.14% at 5050.90.

** Ceylon Cold Stores rose 1.4% and was the biggest boost to the index, while shares of conglomerate John Keells Holdings were the biggest drag, shedding 3.3%

** Sampath Bank Plc was another top drag, falling 2.2%

** Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing 661.9 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3.56 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume rose to 39.7 million from 37.1 million in the previous session, while equity market turnover was about 1.48 billion rupees.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.8 against the dollar as of 11:10 GMT, 0.13% higher for the day compared to last session’s close of 186.05

($1 = 185.8000 Sri Lankan rupees)