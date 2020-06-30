Financials
Sri Lankan shares end lower, post best quarter in 6 years

June 30 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower for the second straight session on Tuesday, with industrial and telecom stocks losing the most, even as they posted their best quarter since 2014.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed down about 0.1% at 5,149.57.

** The index closed the quarter up 12.6%, its best performance since the September quarter of 2014, after hitting a decade low on May 12.

** Industrial conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc and mobile service operator Dialog Axiata PLC were the biggest drags, falling 1.6% and 2.5%, respectively.

** However, Ceylinco Insurance limited losses by adding 16.7%.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 949.9 million rupees ($5.10 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume rose to 42.6 million from 34.4 million in the previous session, while equity market turnover was 2.30 billion rupees.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 186.1000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

