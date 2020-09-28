Sri Lankan shares end nearly 3% higher as consumer stocks gain

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose on Monday, closing at their highest level in over eight months, supported by gains in consumer and financial stocks.

** The benchmark stock index closed up 2.89% at 6,028.20, after hitting the highest level since Jan. 7.

** Investment firms Bukit Darah Plc and Carson Cumberbatch Plc were the top boosters to the index.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index was 217.72 million, compared with the last full-trading-day volume of 453.96 million.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 117.7 million rupees ($635,700.78) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.25 against the U.S. dollar as of 12:20 GMT, 0.03% lower for the day compared with last session’s close of 185.2, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was about 1.90 billion rupees, data showed.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.1500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)