Sri Lankan shares end nearly flat as consumer discretionary stocks weigh

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended nearly flat on Wednesday, as losses in consumer discretionary stocks offset gains in communication services and industrials.

** The benchmark stock index ended 0.03% higher at 6,097.93.

** Conglomerate John Keells Holdings advanced 2.1% to be the top boost on the index, followed by telecom firm Dialog Axiata, which rose 3.5%.

** Shares of conglomerate Melstacorp and Ceylinco Insurance declined 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively, to be the top drags.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 90.2 million from 129.8 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 437.2 million rupees ($2.37 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Equity market turnover was 3.07 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 184.55 against the U.S. dollar.

($1 = 184.5500 Sri Lankan rupees)