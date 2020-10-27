Sri Lankan shares end slightly higher as consumer staples shine

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed slightly higher on Tuesday, helped by consumer staples, industrials and material stocks.

** The benchmark stock index ended up 0.19% at 5,680.28.

** Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc and investment firm Bukit Darah Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 2.1% and 4.5%, respectively.

** Insurance underwriter Ceylinco Insurance Plc and hospital services provider Asiri Hospital Holdings Plc were the top drags on the index, falling 4.2% and 3.9%, respectively.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index, when compared to the last full trading day, was 21.7% lower at 55.27 million.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 228.3 million rupees ($1.24 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Equity market turnover was 1.09 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

** U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to visit the island nation later this week as part of a larger Asia trip to bolster allies against China. The Chinese embassy in the country’s capital, Colombo, has raised objections to what it called U.S. bullying of Sri Lanka.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 184.2500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)