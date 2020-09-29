Sri Lankan shares end three-day rally as conglomerates decline

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares slid on Tuesday from a more than eight-month high hit in the previous session, dragged down by losses in conglomerates.

** The benchmark stock index closed down 0.57% at 5,993.55, snapping three straight sessions of gains. It climbed nearly 3% on Monday.

** Conglomerate Carson Cumberbatch Plc weighed the most on the index, closing down 9.4% after soaring 43% in the previous session.

** John Keells Holdings PLC slipped 1%, while Bukit Darah PLC dropped 6.1%.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index was 163.08 million, compared with 217.72 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 1.24 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.70 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 185.1 against the U.S. dollar by 1215 GMT, compared with last session’s close of 185.2, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was about 3.15 billion rupees, data showed.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.1000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)