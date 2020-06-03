Sri Lankan shares ended lower for fourth session as financial stocks drag

Financials
June 3 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, as losses in heavyweight financial stocks weighed on investor sentiment.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed down 0.17% lower at 4,782.43.

** Lender Sampath Bank PLC and insurer Ceylinco Insurance Plc were among the biggest drags, falling 8% and 9.4%, respectively.

** Hospital operator Lanka Hospitals Corporation PLC rose 7.2%, making it the biggest gainer for the day.

** Trading volumes on the benchmark index slumped to 49.2 million from 192.4 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 264.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.42 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Equity market turnover was 1.3 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 185.75 against the U.S. dollar as of 1324 GMT, marginally stronger compared with last session’s close of 185.80, according to Refinitiv data.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.7500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

