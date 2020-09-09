Sri Lankan shares extend gains on consumer, financial boost

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher for a second straight session on Wednesday, with consumer and financial stocks accounting for most of the gains.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed 1.02% higher at 5,370.39.

** Among the session’s biggest boosts, beverage maker Ceylon Cold Stores Plc rose 4.7%, while Ceylinco Insurance Plc gained 8.2%.

** Hotel operator Asian Hotels and Properties Plc fell 1.1% and was among the biggest drags on the benchmark.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 102.2 million, from 99.3 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 1.34 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($7.27 million) worth of shares.

** Equity market turnover was 3.13 billion Sri Lankan rupees, exchange data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 184.35 against the dollar, according to Refinitiv data.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 184.3500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis; Editing by Aditya Soni)