Sri Lankan shares extend gains on consumer, industrial stocks

June 25 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher for the eighth straight session on Thursday, buoyed by consumer staples and industrial stocks.

** The CSE All Share Index ended up 0.66% at 5,145.55.

** Lion Brewery (Ceylon) Plc and industrial conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc were the biggest boosts to the index, rising 7.3% and 1.3% respectively.

** Cigarette manufacturer Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc was the biggest drag, falling 1%.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 158.7 mln rupees ($851,623.29) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume rose to 52.8 mln from 49.5 mln in the previous session, while equity market turnover was 1.09 bln rupees.

** The rupee was quoted at 186.35 against the dollar at 1157 GMT, 0.11% stronger than a day earlier.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 186.3500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

