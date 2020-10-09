Sri Lankan shares extend gains on financials; post weekly loss

BENGALURU, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose for a third straight session on Friday on the back of gains in financial and industrial stocks, although the index booked its biggest weekly decline in over six months.

** The benchmark stock index closed up 1.3% at 5,798.72 on Friday. It lost 4.2% this week, the most since mid-March.

** Shares of Asiri Hospitals and John Keells Holdings were the biggest boosts to the index, rising 13.6% and 1.5%, respectively.

** Carson Cumberbatch fell 6.6% and was the top drag on the index.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose 49.2% from the previous session to 214.04 million.

** The most heavily traded companies by volume on the index were freight firm Expolanka Holdings Plc, Browns Investments Plc and salt-based products maker Raigam Wayamba Salterns Plc.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 253.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.37 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 184.2 against the U.S. dollar by 1240 GMT, 0.03% lower compared with the last session’s close of 184.15, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 3.05 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed. ** For a report on global markets, click ** For a report on major currencies, click