August 26, 2020 / 11:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sri Lankan shares extend losses as financial stocks drop

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower for a second straight session on Wednesday, with financial stocks accounting for nearly half of the session’s losses.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed 0.51% lower at 5,335.66.

** Shares of investment manager Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc were the biggest drag on the index, falling 7.14%, followed by beer maker Lion Brewery (Ceylon) Plc, which declined 3.07%.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 62.8 million, from 63.9 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 851.9 million Sri Lankan rupees ($4.58 million) worth of shares.

** Equity market turnover was 1.89 billion Sri Lankan rupees, exchange data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 186.2 against the dollar, according to Refinitiv data.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 186.2000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

