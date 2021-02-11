Sri Lankan shares extend losses as financials, industrials weigh

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed down for a fourth straight session on Thursday, with financial and industrial stocks accounting for most of the losses on the bourse.

* The benchmark stock index closed down 1.7% at 7,597.81. It has fallen 8.2% so far this week.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 193.5 against the U.S. dollar as of 10:59 GMT, 1.53% higher for the day compared to last session’s close of 196.5, according to Refinitiv data.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 198 million from 171.1 million in the previous session.

* Browns Investments Plc and conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc extended losses and continued to be the most traded stocks by volume this week - falling 1.8% and 3.6%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, scooping up 153.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($792,783.51) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 4.38 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

