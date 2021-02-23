Sri Lankan shares extend losses as industrial, financial stocks slip

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell for a second straight session on Tuesday, weighed down by industrial and financial stocks.

* The benchmark stock index ended 3.53% lower at 7,329.21.

* Lanka ORIX Leasing company slid 5.8% and was the biggest drag on the index, while conglomerate Expolanka Holdings shed 9.7%.

* After markets closed on Monday, data showed that the island nation’s national consumer price inflation was up 3.7% year-on-year in January.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 134.4 million from 130.4 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net-sellers, offloading 266.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.38 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 2.83 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 193 against the U.S. dollar, as of 1056 GMT.

