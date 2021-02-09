Sri Lankan shares extend losses, rupee falls

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee fell on Tuesday, while broad-based losses drove equities lower.

* The benchmark stock index closed down 1.8% at 7,963.77. The index is up 17.6% for the year so far.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 195 against the U.S. dollar as of 11:23 GMT, compared to last session’s close of 194.5, according to Refinitiv data.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 128.8 million, from 142.8 million in the previous session.

* Browns Investments Plc and conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc both fell more than 4% and were among the most traded stocks by volume.

* SMB Leasing Plc tumbled 25% and was the third biggest percentage loser on the index.

* The CSE index is off 11.8% from its lifetime high on Jan. 29

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 659.9 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3.38 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 4.95 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

