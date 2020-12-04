Sri Lankan shares extend rally as energy, consumer stocks drive gains

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday for a ninth straight session, driven by gains in consumer discretionary and energy stocks.

** The CSE All Share index closed 0.59% higher at 6,397.56. The index posted its fifth weekly gain after advancing 3.51% this week.

** LAUGFS Gas surged 22% to be the top boost on the index, followed by shares of Galadari Hotels, which gained 11.9%.

** Trading volume on the index rose to 236.1 million from 146.7 million in the earlier session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 357.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.93 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Equity market turnover was 3.30 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.5 against the dollar.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)