Sri Lankan shares extend rally on consumer staples strength

BENGALURU, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher for a 14th straight session and sixth straight week on Friday, led by gains in consumer staples stocks.

* The benchmark stock index ended up marginally at 6,614.56 and has gained 7.9% so far this year.

* S&P slashed Sri Lanka’s credit rating to “CCC+/C” on Friday, citing concerns that risks to the island nation’s debt servicing capacity have risen as the COVID-19 pandemic has squeezed the government’s ability to generate earnings.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 305.87 million from 476.73 million, compared to the last full trading day.

* Melstacorp Plc and Hemas Holdings Plc were the biggest boosts to the index, gaining 14.1% and 4.1%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 184.1 million rupees ($987,660.94) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 186.35 against the U.S. dollar as of 10:44 GMT, 0.3% lower for the day compared to last session’s close of 185.8, according to Refinitiv data. The currency is down 2.79% so far this year.

* Equity market turnover was 2.93 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 186.4000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)