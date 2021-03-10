Sri Lankan shares fall as financials slide

March 10 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Wednesday, driven by a slide in financial services and consumer discretionary stocks.

* The CSE All Share Index ended 1.15% lower at 7,212.66.

* Trading volume plunged to 31.4 million from 143.9 million in the previous session.

* Home appliances seller Singer (Sri Lanka) Plc and Ceylinco Insurance Plc were the biggest drags on the index.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 34.5 million Sri Lankan rupees ($176,020), according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 655.8 million rupees, exchange data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 196.00 against the dollar as of 1235 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 196.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)