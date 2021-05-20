Sri Lankan shares fall as industrials decline

May 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Thursday, as industrial stocks declined, after the central bank left interest rates unchanged.

* The CSE All-Share Index ended 0.65% lower at 7,293.59.

* Sri Lanka’s central bank left its key policy rates steady on Thursday amid the renewed challenges posed by the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

* The central bank also said it remains committed to maintaining the current accommodative monetary policy stance.

* Conglomerates LOLC Holdings and Expolanka Holdings were the top two drags on the CSE All-Share Index, falling 1.4% and 2.1%, respectively.

* Trading volumes fell to 116.9 million from 143.7 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 138.9 million Sri Lankan rupees, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 1.31 billion rupees, the data showed.

