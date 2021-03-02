Sri Lankan shares fall as industrials, financials slide

March 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, dragged down by industrial and financial stocks.

* The benchmark stock index ended down 1.27% at 7,343.38. The index is off 18.6% from its lifetime high hit on January 29, 2021.

* Cable manufacturer ACL Cables slumped 6.2%, according to exchange data, while LOLC Holdings slid nearly 3%.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 66.7 million from 57.9 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 791.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($4.06 million), according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 1.99 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 195.5 against the U.S. dollar by 1100 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

* For a report on global markets, click

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 195.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)