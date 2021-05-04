Sri Lankan shares fall as virus cases surge

May 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares clocked broad-based losses to end lower on Tuesday after the South Asian nation posted a record daily rise in coronavirus infections.

* The CSE All-Share Index fell 1.44% to 7,111.45. Its worst one-day fall since April 27.

* Sri Lanka reported 1,923 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, a record increase, while overall deaths have crossed 700 so far, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

* The island nation’s government had last month imposed fresh restrictions on public gatherings to help contain the surge in infections.

* Conglomerates LOLC and Browns Investments Plc were the top drags on the CSE All-Share Index, falling 5.2% and 4.4%, respectively.

* Trading volumes fell to 195.5 million from 209.5 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 858.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($4.4 million), according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 3.02 billion rupees.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 196.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)