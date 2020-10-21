Sri Lankan shares fall most in over 2 weeks as financials, consumer staples slump

BENGALURU, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares posted their biggest drop in more than two weeks on Wednesday, as all major indexes closed in the red, with financial and consumer staples stocks leading losses.

** The benchmark stock index closed down 4.2% at 5,684.67, in its second straight session of losses, and biggest intra-day percentage fall since Oct. 5. The bourse touched its lowest level since Oct. 8 and is down 7.3% for the year so far.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index, when compared to the last full trading day, was 82.4% higher at 196.61 million.

** Conglomerate John Keels Holdings Plc and freight-to-investment services provider Expolanka Holdings Plc were the biggest drags to the index, falling 3.2% and 10.9%, respectively.

** Nawaloka Hospitals Plc and Asiri Hospitals were the biggest boosts to the index, gaining 6% and 0.9%, respectively.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, off-loading 252.1 million rupees ($1.37 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 184.25 against the U.S. dollar as of 1123 GMT, 0.14% higher for the day compared to last session’s close of 184.5, according to Refinitiv data. The currency is down 1.63% so far this year.

** Equity market turnover was 3.25 billion Sri Lankan rupees, exchange data showed.

** The island nation’s national consumer price inflation for September rose 6.4% on a year-over-year basis, compared with a 6.2% rise a month ago, data from its statistics department showed.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 184.2500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)