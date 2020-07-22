Sri Lankan shares fall on losses in consumer staple, industrial stocks

July 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell on Wednesday, weighed by losses in shares of consumer staple and industrial companies.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed down 0.3% at 5019.79, dragged down by investment management company Carson Cumberbatch, which fell about 6%.

** Shares of Lion Brewery (Ceylon) Plc fell 3.7% and conglomerate John Keells Holdings slipped 1%.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 160.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($862,449.53) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index, when compared to the last full trading day, was 0.4% higher​ at 29.85 million.

** Equity market turnover was 788.9 million Sri Lankan rupees ($4.25 million).

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.75 against the U.S. dollar as of 1240 GMT, according to Refinitiv data

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)