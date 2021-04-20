Sri Lankan shares fall over 2% as industrials, financials drag

April 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell for a third straight session on Tuesday, weighed by a slump in industrial and financial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share Index fell 2.6% to close at 7,355.11 points. The index is still up 8.6% for the year.

* Conglomerates Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc and Expolanka Holdings Plc were the top drags to the index, tumbling 7.2% and 7.8%, respectively.

* Trading volumes rose to 197.1 million from 126.8 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading about 166.8 million rupees ($877,894.74) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 3.69 billion rupees, as per exchange data.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 190 against the U.S. dollar, as of 1133 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 190.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)