Sri Lankan shares fall over 2% as industrials, financials drag

April 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell for a third straight session on Tuesday, weighed by a slump in industrial and financial stocks.
* The CSE All-Share Index fell 2.6% to close at 7,355.11 points. The index is still up 8.6% for the year.
* Conglomerates Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc and Expolanka Holdings Plc were the top drags to the index, tumbling 7.2% and 7.8%, respectively.
* Trading volumes rose to 197.1 million from 126.8 million in the previous session.
* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading about 166.8 million rupees ($877,894.74) worth of shares, according to exchange data.
* Equity market turnover was 3.69 billion rupees, as per exchange data.
* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 190 against the U.S. dollar, as of 1133 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.
* For a report on global markets, click
* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 190.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.