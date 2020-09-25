Sri Lankan shares finish week over 2% higher

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday, hitting a seven-month peak earlier in the session, supported by gains in consumer and financial stocks.

** The benchmark stock index closed up 0.8% at 5,859.04, after hitting their highest level since Feb. 13.

** The bourse has climbed 2.4% in the past week but is still down 4.4% for the year so far.

** Investment firms Carson Cumberbatch Plc and Bukit Darah Plc were the top boosts on the index on Friday, with the former hitting its highest level since June 2016.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index was 454 million compared to the last full trading day volume of 403.67 million.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 693.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3.74 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.15 against the U.S. dollar as of 10:21 GMT, 0.03% lower for the day compared to last session’s close of 185.1, according to Refinitiv data. The currency is down 2.12% so far this year.

** Equity market turnover was 2.42 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.2000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)