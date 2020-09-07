Sri Lankan shares flat as consumer gains offset losses in industrial stocks

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed little changed on Monday, as gains in consumer stocks offset losses in the industrial and financial sectors.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed 0.01% lower at 5,310.67.

** Among the session’s top drags, investment manager Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc fell 1.1%, while construction company Access Engineering Plc dipped 2.2%.

** Cargills (Ceylon) Plc rose 2.8% and was among the biggest boosts to the benchmark.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 89.8 million, from 53.1 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 37.9 million Sri Lankan rupees ($205,197.62) worth of shares.

** Equity market turnover was 757.2 million Sri Lankan rupees, exchange data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 184.7 against the dollar, according to Refinitiv data.

