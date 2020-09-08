Sri Lankan shares gain as consumer, financial stocks boost

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Tuesday, snapping a three-day losing streak, with consumer and financial stocks contributing to over half the session’s gains.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed 0.1% higher at 5,316.05.

** Among the session’s top boosts, beer maker Lion Brewery (Ceylon) Plc rose 4.9%, while C T Holdings Plc gained 4.7%.

** Telecom services provider Sri Lanka Telecom Plc fell 2% and was among the biggest drags to the benchmark.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 99.3 million, from 89.8 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 258.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.40 million) worth of shares.

** Equity market turnover was 1.26 billion Sri Lankan rupees, exchange data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 184.25 against the dollar, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 184.2500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)