Sri Lankan shares gain as financial, industrial stocks shine

July 7 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended slightly higher on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in financial and industrial stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed up 0.12% at 5,081.78.

** The index was mainly boosted by gains in conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC and Sampath Bank PLC , which rose 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 868.9 million Sri Lankan rupees ($4.68 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume rose to 42.5 million from 40.9 million in the previous session, while equity market turnover was about 1.70 billion rupees.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.85 against the dollar as of 1230 GMT, 0.05% lower for the day compared to last session’s close of 185.75

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.8500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)