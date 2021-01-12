Sri Lankan shares gain for 11th session as financials, consumer staples rise

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday for an eleventh straight session, helped by gains in financial and consumer staples stocks.

* The benchmark stock index gained more than 1% for a second consecutive session, ending up 1.09% at 7,282.24, its highest closing level since September 2015.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 544.96 million from 504.31 million in the previous session.

* Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and Commercial Leasing & Finance Plc were the top boosts to the index, gaining 10.6% and 24.4%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 221 million rupees ($1.17 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 189 against the U.S. dollar as of 11:32 GMT, 0.53% weaker for the day compared to last session’s close of 188, according to Refinitiv data.

* Equity market turnover was 8.59 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 189.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)