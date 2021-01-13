Sri Lankan shares gain for 12th session as financials, industrials rise

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, gaining for a twelfth consecutive session, boosted by financial and industrial stocks.

* The benchmark stock index ended up 2.21% at 7,443.23, its best session since Nov. 3, 2020.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 401.10 million from 544.96 million in the previous session.

* Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and Commercial Leasing & Finance Plc were the top boosts to the index, gaining 13.1% and 25%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 446.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.33 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* The rupee was quoted at 191.5 against the U.S. dollar as of 11:49 GMT, 1.32% weaker compared to last session’s close of 189, according to Refinitiv data.

* Equity market turnover was 9.06 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 191.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)