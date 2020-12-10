Sri Lankan shares gain for 13th day as consumer staples soar

BENGALURU, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended marginally higher on Thursday for the thirteenth straight session, led by gains in consumer staples stocks.

* The benchmark stock index closed up 0.07% at 6,609.39. The bourse is up 7.8% for the year so far.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index, when compared to the last full trading day, was 476.73 million from 599.59 million in the previous session.

* Nestle Lanka Plc and Ceylinco Insurance Plc were the biggest boost to the index, ending 10.5% and 5.4% higher, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, off-loading 716.7 million rupees ($3.86 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.5 against the U.S. dollar as of 10:46 GMT, 0.05% higher from last session’s close of 185.6, according to Refinitiv data. The currency is down 2.32% so far this year.

* Equity market turnover was 3.88 billion rupees, data showed.

