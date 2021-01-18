Sri Lankan shares gain for 14 sessions on financial, industrial boost

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, helped by financial and industrial stocks, continuing a winning streak in which the benchmark index notch fourteen straight sessions of gains.

* The CSE All Share Index ended up 2.43% at 7,922.66, its third consecutive session of gains of more than 2%.

* Trading volume on the index rose to 506.32 million from 433.45 million in the previous session.

* Holding company Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc and Commercial Leasing & Finance Plc were the top boosts to the index, gaining 18.1% and 24.1%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 372.3 million rupees ($1.94 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 192 against the U.S. dollar as of 12:12 GMT, 0.26% stronger for the day compared to last session’s close of 192.5, according to Refinitiv data.

* Equity market turnover was 12.18 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 192.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)