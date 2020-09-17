Sri Lankan shares gain for eighth day as financials shine

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher for an eighth straight session on Thursday, helped mainly by a surge in financial stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed up 1.31% at 5,658.66. The index has gained 6.4% in eight sessions.

** Shares of Ceylinco Insurance Plc and lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc rose 17.1% and 3.8%, respectively, and were the top boosts to the index.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 146.2 million from 185.1 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading about 335 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.81 million) worth of shares.

** Equity market turnover was 3.41 billion Sri Lankan rupees, exchange data showed.

($1 = 185.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)