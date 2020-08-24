Sri Lankan shares gain for fifth session on consumer stocks boost

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose for a fifth straight session on Monday, helped by consumer staple companies, while financial stocks capped gains.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index rose 0.06% to 5,385.79.

** Nestle Lanka Plc and Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka Plc were the biggest boosts to the index, climbing 6% and 5.23%, respectively.

** Ceylinco Insurance Plc was the biggest drag, shedding 5.1%.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 184.9 against the dollar, according to Refinitiv data.

** The data on equity market turnover and foreign investor trades were not updated at session’s close on the stock exchange website as of 1314 GMT.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 184.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)