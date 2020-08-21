Sri Lankan shares gain for fourth session on consumer stocks boost

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose for a fourth straight session on Friday and recorded their best weekly performance since late June, helped by gains in consumer staple companies.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index rose 0.17% to 5,360.28. For the week, the index gained 2.29%, its fifth straight weekly gain.

** The island nation’s national consumer price inflation for July eased to 6.1% on a year-over-year basis, compared with 6.3% a month ago, data from its statistics department showed

** Beer maker Lion Brewery (Ceylon) Plc and Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka Plc were the biggest boosts to the index, climbing 7.6% and 4.1%, respectively.

** Equity market turnover was 1.83 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($9.92 million).

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 69 million compared with 116.7 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 147.3 million rupees worth of shares

** The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 184.5 against the dollar as of 1142 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

