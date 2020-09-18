Sri Lankan shares gain for ninth day as financials, industrials jump

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher for a ninth straight session on Friday, boosted by gains in financial and industrial stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed up 1.10% at 5,720.67. It added 5.2% this week, its best since May.

** Shares of Browns Investments and Ceylinco Insurance closed 11.5% and 8.2% higher, respectively, and were the top boosts to the index.

** Shares of Trade Finance & Investments rose 17.2% and was the top gainer on the index.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 182 million from 146.2 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading about 757.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($4.08 million) worth of shares.

** Equity market turnover was 3.54 billion Sri Lankan rupees, exchange data showed.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.4500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)