Sri Lankan shares gain on consumer staples strength

BENGALURU, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares were up on Monday, following a seven-week rally, led by gains in consumer staples and industrial stocks.

* The benchmark stock index ended 0.1% higher at 6,622.71. It is up 8.1% for the year.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index, when compared to the last full trading day, was at 94.14 million from 116.52 million.

* The biggest boosts to the index were Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and Lion Brewery Plc which rose 6.3% and 3.8%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, on-loading 123.48 million rupees ($658,208.96) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 187.6 against the U.S. dollar, as of 1042 GMT, 0.05% lower for the day compared to last session’s close of 187.5, according to Refinitiv data. The currency is down 3.47% this year.

* Equity market turnover was 2.60 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 187.6000 Sri Lankan rupees)