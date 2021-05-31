Sri Lankan shares gain on financials, industrials boost

BENGALURU, May 31 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday for a fourth straight session, helped by gains in financial and industrial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share Index closed 0.95% higher at 7,403.44.

* Conglomerates LOLC Holdings and John Keells Holdings Plc were the two biggest boosts to the index, rising 4.7% and 1.5%, respectively.

* Sri Lanka has reported 183,452 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,441 deaths as of Monday, according to health ministry data here.

* All airports in the island nation will reopen tomorrow, with the maximum number of passengers in a flight at 75, Sri Lanka’s state minister of aviation said on Monday.

* Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s consumer prices rose 1.1% month-over-month in May, after a 0.1% fall in April, according to data from the statistics department.

* Separately, ratings agency S&P Global Ratings affirmed Sri Lanka at ‘CCC+/C’, and said while the economy is likely to expand modestly this year, uncertainty over the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the recovery.

* Trading volumes fell to 119.6 million from 147.7 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 425.6 million rupees ($2.16 million), according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 3.34 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

