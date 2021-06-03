Sri Lankan shares gain over 1% on financial, industrial boost

June 3 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed over 1% higher on Thursday, helped by gains in financial and industrial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share Index ended up 1.07% at 7,516.20, posting gains in six of the last seven sessions.

* Conglomerates LOLC Holdings and Richard Pieris & Company Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 4.9% and 7.9%, respectively.

* Sri Lanka reported 3,306 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total to 192,547, while deaths rose by 39 to 1,566, according to health ministry data here.

* The U.S. government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, said bit.ly/3fM7tB1 on Wednesday it had airlifted emergency medical supplies to Maldives, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

* The island-nation also braced for the possibility of an oil spill after a cargo ship laden with chemicals sank off its western coast, in the country’s worst-ever environmental disaster.

* Trading volume rose to 82.1 million from 75.7 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 266.3 million rupees ($1.35 million), according to exchange data.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 197 against the U.S. dollar as of 1221 GMT, unchanged from Wednesday’s close, according to Refinitiv data.

* Equity market turnover was 2.83 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

