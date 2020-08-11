Sri Lankan shares hit 5-month closing high as financials boost

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares touched their highest closing level in five months on Tuesday, powered by gains in financials and consumer staples stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index ended 0.89% higher at 5,196.4, its best close since March 11.

** Broader stock markets were boosted by bets of a U.S. fiscal stimulus package and calm on the Sino-U.S. diplomatic front ahead of a crucial round of trade talks.

** In Colombo, conglomerate LOLC Holdings climbed 3.5% to 143.2 rupees, its best close since Feb. 20, while Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC advanced 2%.

** Cigarette maker Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC rose 1% to 970.9 rupees, its best closing level in more than one month.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 1.24 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.74 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 108.2 million shares from 76.3 million in the previous session.

** Equity market turnover was 2.69 billion Sri Lankan rupees.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 183.95 against the dollar as of 1147 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 183.9500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)