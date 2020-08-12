Sri Lankan shares hit 5-month closing high as industrials, financials boost

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended at their highest closing level in more than five months on Wednesday, lifted by financial and industrial stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index ended 0.47% higher at 5,220.57, its highest closing level since March 6.

** Conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC climbed 3% to 119.2 rupees, its highest in nearly six weeks, while Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC rose 5.7% to a more than five-month high of 81 rupees.

** Limiting gains on the index, cigarette maker Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC and liquor maker Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC fell 1.1% and 2.1%, respectively.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 671.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3.67 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 67.5 million shares from 108.2 million in the previous session.

** Equity market turnover was 2.72 billion Sri Lankan rupees.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 182.9 against the dollar as of 1127 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 182.9000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)