Sri Lankan shares hit 5-month high as consumer, financial stocks surge

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose to more than a five-month high on Tuesday, helped mainly by gains in consumer staples and financial stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index ended 0.54% higher at 5,279.92.

** Conglomerate LOLC Holdings and Lion Brewery (Ceylon) were the biggest boosts to the index, climbing 9% to 156 rupees and 6% to 594 rupees, respectively.

** Equity market turnover was 1.73 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($9.38 million).

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index was 17% lower​ at 72.4 million from a day earlier.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 184.40 against the dollar as of 1252 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

