Sri Lankan shares hit 5-month high on boost from financial, industrial stocks

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose more than 1% to touch a five-month high on Wednesday, helped by a rally in financial and industrial stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index ended up 1.35% at 5,351.03, posting its second straight session of gains.

** Browns Investments Plc and the island nation’s most valuable stock John Keells Holdings Plc were the biggest boosts to the index, climbing 22.7% and 3.5%, respectively.

** Industrial conglomerate John Keells posted its seventh straight day of gains

** Equity market turnover was 3.82 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($20.53 million).

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index jumped over three times from the previous session to 231.4 million.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 1.05 billion rupees worth of shares

** The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 186.1 against the dollar as of 1142 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 186.1000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)