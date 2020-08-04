Sri Lankan shares hit near 5-month high on boost from consumer stocks

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose to a near five-month high on Tuesday, aided by robust gains in consumer staples and financial stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed 0.83% higher at 5,166.81, having earlier hit its highest intraday level since March 12.

** Shares in dairy products maker Kotmale Holdings Plc and conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc rose 8.2% and 2.2%, respectively, and were the top boosts on the index.

** Property Development Plc and Lion Brewery (Ceylon) Plc were the biggest drags on the index, shedding about 6.6% and 1.2%, respectively.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 353.3 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.9 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index climbed to 98.7 million shares from 82.1 million in the previous session.

** Equity market turnover was 1.20 billion Sri Lankan rupees.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.50 against the dollar as of 1214 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)