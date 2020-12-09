Sri Lankan shares hit over 3-year high on consumer staples, industrials strength

BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares on Wednesday closed up for the 12th straight session to touch over a 3-year high, led by gains in consumer staples and industrial stocks.

* The benchmark stock index closed up 0.6% at 6,605.09. The bourse is up 7.8% for the year so far.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index, when compared to the last full trading day, was at 599.6 million from 326.2 million in the previous session.

* Browns Investments and Lanka ORIX Leasing Co were the biggest boost to the index, ending up 23.3% and 5.0%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 889.3 million rupees ($4.79 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.6 against the U.S. dollar as of 10:16 GMT, 0.27% higher for the day compared to last session’s close of 186.1, according to Refinitiv data. The currency is down 2.37% so far this year.

* Equity market turnover was 5.29 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.6000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)