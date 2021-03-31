Sri Lankan shares inch higher on gains in industrial, real estate stocks

March 31 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended marginally higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in industrial and real estate stocks.

* The CSE All-Share Index ended up 0.09% at 7,121.28.

* Investment company Carson Cumberbatch Plc and beer brewer Lion Brewery (Ceylon) Plc were the top boosts to the index, gaining 4.6% and 5.3%, respectively.

* Investment company Sunshine Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc were the top drags on the index, falling 67.1% and 5%, respectively.

* Trading volume fell to 45.1 million from 619 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 84.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($426,196.47) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 777.9 million rupees, exchange data showed.

* Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s consumer prices fell 0.18% month-over-month in March, after a 0.3% rise in February, data from the statistics department showed.

* Separately, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Twitter said the island nation received 600,000 doses of Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine. The country has reported 92,442 total confirmed cases and 566 deaths, according to health ministry data.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 198.5 against the U.S. dollar as of 1237 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 198.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)